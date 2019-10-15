Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 913,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 436,831 shares.The stock last traded at $0.53 and had previously closed at $0.52.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 162.93% and a negative return on equity of 454.48%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

