Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (up previously from $226.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.28.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.88. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $230.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,900.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,019.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

