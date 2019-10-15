Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE:EMN opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

