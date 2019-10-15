Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp Sells 7,829 Shares

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $470,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,820.67.

On Monday, October 7th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 100 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $66,786.72.

Shares of EGRX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.99. 144,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,883. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

