E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

SSP stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,456.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 17.3% during the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

