e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $107,635.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $348,885.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,429,470 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,234. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

