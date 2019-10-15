Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DYNT. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

