Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up about 0.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,891,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,077. NexGen Energy Ltd has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.53.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

