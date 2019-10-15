DubaiCoin Trading Up 59.3% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $612,088.00 and approximately $3,233.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 191.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010313 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

