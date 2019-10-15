DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.49

Shares of DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $14.32. DSA FINL CORP/SH shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

About DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN)

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for DSA FINL CORP/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSA FINL CORP/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.