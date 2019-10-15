Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 30th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $166,909.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,742 shares of company stock worth $1,956,472. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,907. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.57. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.