Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

DOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.42.

NASDAQ DOVA opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.75. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 28,062 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $445,343.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $66,836.00. Insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $401,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

