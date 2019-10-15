DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.54, 1,536,469 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,092,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

