Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

