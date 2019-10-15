DopeCoin Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $220,128.00 and $2,213.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00670490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012668 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

