Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $405.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 434.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 195.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

