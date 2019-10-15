Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 7th. OTR Global downgraded Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.99. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,429,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.