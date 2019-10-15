Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.55).

DOM stock opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.30) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9999148 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.20%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

