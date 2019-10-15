Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/14/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/10/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 9/26/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01).
- 9/5/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.
- 8/20/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 257.40 ($3.36). 1,577,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. will post 1804.9999148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.
