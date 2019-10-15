Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01).

9/5/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 257.40 ($3.36). 1,577,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. will post 1804.9999148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 1.20%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

