Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $92.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

In other news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.