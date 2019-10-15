Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $129.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.90.

FANG traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 906,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

