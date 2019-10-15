Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Diageo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

DEO traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $161.90. 20,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,585. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.