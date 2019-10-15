Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

DEO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.24. 661,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,657. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $134.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.5% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 393.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 190,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

