Dfpg Investments Inc. Sells 2,489 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dfpg Investments Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dfpg Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 6,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

