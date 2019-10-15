Dfpg Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Dfpg Investments Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

DWX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,975. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3867 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

