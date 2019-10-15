Dfpg Investments Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,636 shares of company stock worth $1,619,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,895. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

