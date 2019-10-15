Dfpg Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. 99,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,610. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

