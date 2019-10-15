Dfpg Investments Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dfpg Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dfpg Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,484. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

