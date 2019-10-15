Dfpg Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dfpg Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,022. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $160.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4507 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

