Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

DVN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,541,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

