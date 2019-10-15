Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.20 ($39.77).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €30.13 ($35.03) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.16.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

