Deutsche Bank Cuts Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.93. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92).

In related news, insider Peter Oswald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,833.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

