Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dermira has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Dermira alerts:

Shares of DERM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 603,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans bought 23,419 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at $338,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 251,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.