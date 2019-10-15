Dent Reaches Market Cap of $19.29 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, FCoin, Lykke Exchange and HitBTC. Dent has a market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $350,122.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,325,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns, IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Liquid, WazirX, Allbit, Lykke Exchange, FCoin, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

