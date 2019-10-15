Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAL. Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.17.

DAL stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

