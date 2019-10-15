Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Set at $62.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,900. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.