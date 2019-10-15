Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,651 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $8,519,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 94,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,281,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,514. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

