Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

DLPH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.94. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,343,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,349 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,647,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after acquiring an additional 222,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,863,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 459,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.