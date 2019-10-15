Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $104.47 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

