DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream comprises about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 47,629.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,656,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,608 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,386,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,625 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,196,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,370,000 after purchasing an additional 224,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 544,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,816. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 632,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.13. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

