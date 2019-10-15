DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Trading Down 3.8%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.85 and last traded at $86.85, 175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20,488% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

