David Tokpay Kong Sells 50,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Stock

GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 50,000 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,332.

GoldMining Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on GoldMining from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

