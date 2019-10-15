Darren J. Milliken Sells 3,870 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $99,613.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.58. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

