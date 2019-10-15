Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $12.08 on Friday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.14. Danaos had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

