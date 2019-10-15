DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after buying an additional 122,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

