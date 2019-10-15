Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of CY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,210. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $68,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,579.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $206,280. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $189,280,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $83,909,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $61,997,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.