CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on October 31st

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
SZC stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.
About CUSHING RENAISS/COM
