CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on October 31st

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

SZC stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

