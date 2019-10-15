Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

