Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $237,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 61.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $102,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,177.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 47.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $239,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 4.44. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

