Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 36.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 81.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $55.59.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $46,847.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,895.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,014 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

